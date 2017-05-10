Cheating case: Raj Kundra questioned by Thane police

Mumbai, May 10: Businessman Raj Kundra on Wednesday attended Kongaon police station in neighbouring Thane district to face inquiry in a case of cheating registered against him and his actress wife, Shilpa Shetty.

Kundra came to Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi tehsil at 10 am and was questioned till 1 pm, deputy commissioner of police Manoj Patil said. He was asked to come to the police station for questioning on Thursday and the day after too, DCP Patil said.

Last month the police registered a case against Shilpa Shetty and Kundra for allegedly duping a textile firm owner of Rs 24 lakh under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC.

Big Deals, a company of which Shetty and Kundra are directors, sold bedsheets through TV ads and collected money on behalf of Bhiwandi-based Malotia Textiles, but didn't pay the proceeds to the manufacturer firm, the FIR said.

PTI