Thane, Dec 20: A badly burnt body was found dumped near a building in Badlapur here, police said today.

The body, which was charred beyond recognition was recovered from the fields behind the building by Badlapur police yesterday following which it was sent for postmortem, they said.

According to police, the age and gender of the deceased has not been ascertained so far. The Badlapur (E) police have registered an offence under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC and further probe to nab the killers is underway.

PTI