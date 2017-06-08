Charges framed against TTV Dinakaran in FERA case

Charges against TTV Dinakaran were framed in a Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) violation case on Thursday. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore adjourned the hearing in the case to June 22.

Out of Tihar jail on bail in the Election Commission Bribery case, TTV Dinakaran appeared before the ACMM court on Thursday in a FERA case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Multiple exemption petitions filed by Dinakaran during the course of the hearing was rejected by Judge Malarmathy who insisted that he be present in person while framing of charges.

Judge Malarmathy held that charges under six counts of FERA were already framed against him for transferring $1.04 crore to Dipper Investment through Barclay Bank. The court on Thursday framed charges against him in another FERA case registered for illegally routing $ 36.36 crore and 1 lakh pounds for starting a star hotel in the UK.

