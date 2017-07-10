Charged with sorcery, Telangana couple commit suicide after killing three daughters

Hyderabad, July 10: Accused of sorcery, a couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their three minor daughters in Karimnagar district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Kandugula village of Huzurabad mandal.

According to the police, Ghanta Komaraiah (36) his wife Komuramma (34), their three daughters Yellamma (10), Kommaramma (8) and Anjamma (6) were found hanging from the ceiling in their house on Monday.

The couple allegedly kill 3 daughters, hang themselves to death, after neighbours accused them of practicing black magic, reports ANI.

Komuramma's parents had called her to their village Kondapur and chided her for allegedly indulging in black magic and witchcraft. They also held Komuramma responsible for their ill-health, which they suspected to be a result of such evil practises, the officer said.

Though Komaraiah pleaded innocence, the relatives warned him of drastic consequences if he did not mend his ways.

Upset over this, Komaraiah and the family too felt humiliated about the bad impression about them among relatives and villagers.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)