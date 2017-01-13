Charged with sedition, Kerala writer to burn book

Alleging harassment by Kerala police, Malayalam writer-theatre activist Kamal C Chavara said that he will burn his books on Saturday. The writer took to his facebook page to announce that he has asked for all copies of his novel, Smashanangalude Notepustakam, to be recalled. He went on to state that he will burn all his books in protest over sedition charges against him not being dropped.

"I don't want to live as a writer anymore. The case related to sedition over a Facebook comment, taken from my book Smashanangalude Note Pusthakam, still exists. On Saturday, I would burn my book in Kozhikode, taking responsibility for all my mistakes.'' he said in a Facebook post.

The writer also added that police walking in and out of his house on a day-to-day basis came as a major inconvenience to his aged parents and differently-abled brother. He claimed that he was receiving threat calls. It is worth noting that the Kerala Chief Minister had assured that sedition charges against the writer would be dropped after severe protests.

The author was booked for sedition after he posted an allegedly insulting comment over the National Anthem controversy in December 2016. The police allege that the author is making baseless allegations. The case against him has been referred for a legal opinion.

OneIndia News