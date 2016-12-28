Charge sheet filed in QNet case against Ferreira, others

The company was accused of using the banned "binary pyramid" model in its marketing schemes, apart from duping the investors by promising high returns.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Mumbai, Dec 27 Mumbai Police today filed a 60,000-page charge sheet in the QNet scam case, in which former billiards champion Michael Ferreira is one of the accused, before a local court.

michael ferreira
Michael Ferreira, Former billiards champion and arrested accused in the multicrore QNet fraud case being taken into custody by Hyderabad police at CST station in Mumbai.

"We have filed the charge sheet against 31 accused including Ferreira," said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat. The charge sheet included statements of 140 witnesses, Gharat said.

Hong Kong-based QNet, a multi-level marketing firm, and its franchisees allegedly sold products such as magnetic disks with "healing" properties, herbal medicines and holiday schemes. The company was accused of using the banned "binary pyramid" model in its marketing schemes, apart from duping the investors by promising high returns.

The FIR was registered here in August 2013 under the Prize, Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act. Police had told the court here earlier that Ferreira held 80 per cent shares in a franchisee of QNet.

PTI

Read more about:

mumbai, police, billiards, champion, michael ferreira, local, court, hong kong, marketing

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 0:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 28, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 