Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt alerts pilgrims

The Uttarakhand administration on Tuesday asked Char Dham Yatra pilgrims to stay alert in view of heavy rain in the state for next 48 hours.

MeT Department has issued heavy rain alert for next 48 hours in Haridwar, Dehradun, Chamoli, Nainital, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh.

There are 200-300 landlside sensitive zones in the state. Amit Negi, Secy, Disaster Management, said the administration is prepared to deal with any situation. Heavy machinery has been deployed along Char Dham Yatra routes to control calamity.

Deployed heavy machinery on Char Dham Yatra routes & landslide prone zones: Amit Negi, Secretary, Disaster Management, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/3YemaSo0N9 — ANI (@ANI_news) 20 June 2017

"Chardham" refers to four Hindu places of worship at Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

More than seven lakh pilgrims have visited the chardham or four Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand till May 23 since the yatra began on April 28.

Uttarakhand was hit by a torrential rain of unseen magnitude in June 2013. It caused widespread destruction, damaging infrastructure and agricultural fields.

(With agency inputs)