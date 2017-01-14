Chandrababu Naidu to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Hyderabad, Jan 14: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in 47th Annual General Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

A delegation led by the Chief Minister will leave for Zurich on January 16. This was the third consecutive year that Naidu has been invited to attend the annual meet.

The delegation will visit Zurich, Davos and Klosters till January 21. The theme of the WEF meeting this year is "Responsive and responsible leadership".

During the five-day visit, Naidu will attend 45-50 bilateral meetings. He will also hold multilateral meetings, and one-on-one meetings arranged by the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, according to an official statement.

Naidu will be key speaker at the session on "Preparing for the City Century". He will represent India in the boardroom discussion titled "India and South Asia Regional Strategy Group Meeting".

He will also attend Boston Consulting Group breakfast session titled "India and Emerging Markets in the New Phase of Globalization".

Naidu will also participate in the Time India Awards and will hold meetings with CPP Investment Board and The Global Fund group.

On January 18, he will participate in the CII CEO roundtable, and also hold a bilateral meeting with Beh Swan Gin, Chairman, Singapore EDB. He would also interact with leading global financing and healthcare companies.

The Chief Minister will hold meetings with heads of leading companies including General Electric, JETRO, Medtronic, Lockheed Martin Corporation, CISCO and New Development Bank.

IANS