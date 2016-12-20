Chandigarh victory shows people approve demonetisation: Amit Shah

Elated over the victory in Chandigarh municipal corporation polls, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said the win shows that people approve of the government's demonetisation decision.

"Thank people of Chandigarh for supporting BJP, every election win after Nov 8 shows that they approve of demonetisation decision," ANI quoted Shah.

BJP's landslide win in Chandigarh is yet another instance of people reposing their faith in BJP's development politics and PM Modi's vision. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2016

The BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal alliance on Tuesday attained clear majority in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls winning 20 out of the 26 wards. BJP won in 20 wards, rival Congress 4 and Independent won one seat.

Both Congress and BJP contested all 26 wards, while BSP had also put up candidates in the fray from 17 wards. The municipal corporation has 36 members, of which 26 are elected councillors, nine are nominated councillors and one is an MP (ex-officio member of the House).

Congress had made demonetisation a major issue in the polls, with its city unit leaders saying the move was implemented without any "application of mind" and had put the public to "great hardships".

OneIndia News