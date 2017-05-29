Chandigarh twins score near identical marks in CBSE Class 12 result

Chandigarh, May 29: Neha and Tanya Goyal, twin sisters from Chandigarh have a lot in common. Not only identical in their looks, but even in their class 12 CBSE scores, which were declared on Sunday, they were near identical. With the former scoring 98.6% and the latter securing 98.4%. Both in commerce stream.

But as expected, the twins are not surprised! "That's how it has always been," says Neha, the elder one, while Tanya laughs and adds, "at the end of the day it is an eternal bond."

Expressing happiness over the results, their mother Ritu Agarwal said that "the two have always supported each other and their results reflect the same. We are proud of their achievement."

The girls used to put in 10-12 hours of study daily, while Neha believed in finishing her work at one go, Tanya used to take frequent breaks to ensure she was able to focus. As they were identical and in the same class teachers and parents would constantly compare, be it marks or anything else, but then the twin took it in a positive way and excelled in the examinations.

Like any other they had their share of fights over clothers and TV remote but unanimously enjoyed watching the Kapil Sharma show every weekend with their family.

Tanya loves to dance and has represented her school in western dancing, Neha enjoys cycling and reading. Born in a family of IAS officers, the sisters aspire to join the civil services as well.

The twins, did their schooling in Hanraj Public School. Then went on to pursue Classes 11th and 12th from Bhavan Vidyalaya. Now they wish to pursue B Com honours from SRCC in Delhi University and chase their dream of IAS.

