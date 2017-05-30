CET counseling 2017: Income Certificate a must, find out how to get one

Now that the CET 2017 results 2017 have been declared here are some important things you must remember. First and foremost every candidate who seeks admission to professional courses through CET conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority will have to submit his or her family income certificate.

The income certificate is a must along with the other requisite documents. This information was made known by m Nagarajappa, principal of Government Pre-University College, Shikaripur, and a representative of the KEA during a talk at The Hindu-Edge Career Counselling 2017 organised at Ramakrishna Degree College

Income certificate a must The income certificate is a must for counseling. The students can get the income certificate from the jurisdictional tahsildar. This is specifically required to allocate seats under the supernumerary quota. This quota will cover those candidates whose family income does not cross Rs. 6 lakh a year. The factors that would be considered while deciding the supernumerary quota would be caste, language and place of study. Change of category possible Nagarajappa further explained that a change of option from reservation category to general category during the counselling is possible. The ranks could change based on the outcome of the results of re-evaluation of the candidates who have applied for it he also said. Choose general engineering branches During the event Surfraz Hasim J, director (academics), PA College of Engineering, Mangaluru said that all branches of engineering are equal. He said that students should chose general engineering branches at the undergraduate level and look to specialise at the post-graduate level. How to get an income certificate The candidates who want to apply for the income certificate will need to get the application form first and then submit to the respective office.The tehsildar has the power to issue the income certificate. The information required while applying for the certificate are:

Name of the Applicant

Father/Husband's Name

Sex (M/F)

Residential Address

Purpose for which the certificate is required

Monthly Salary Certificate

Ration Card No.

An application for income certificate can be made on-line or in person. Following listed are the ways.

Apply Online

Please use the Nada kacheri website through which you can apply on-line at this website: nadakacheri.karnataka.gov.in

The applicant would have to make an online payment of Rs 15.

Once the certificate is approved, take a printout of the same.

Apply In-Person

To apply in-person the applicant can contact one of the nearest AJSK office locations that is listed under the following links who should be able to help you out.

Other ways to apply:

Download and take the printout of the application form F.

Complete the application form with all required information and submit at the tehsildar office. Then the tehsildar will take a signature and then provide the same after 21 days. The document is valid up to a period of 6 months from date of issue.

Required Documents

Income proof / salary slip / bank statement etc.

Age proof / school leaving certificate / birth certificate

Address proof / ration card / bank passbook / passport

ID proof / voter id card / driving license / aadhar card

Passport size photos to affix in the application form

If belongs to the minority community then caste certificate

