CET 2nd round counselling not today, delayed

The second round of CET counselling will not take place today. It will be delayed by a few more days due to the announcement of fresh matrix dates. Officials in Karnataka said that the counselling date was fixed for July 4, but it will be delayed by another three to four days.

The KEA is waiting for a High Court decision on B Pharma seats. The court had passed an interim order, in response to a writ petition filed by the Karnataka Pharmacy College Management Association, to keep out B Pharma seats from the counselling process.

Many students want to opt for B Pharma and Ayush courses. Hence the KEA is likely to wait for those seats to become available during counselling.The 'option entry' for the second round was scheduled for Tuesday, and publication of the allotment for July 8.

Meanwhile those who took the NEET 2017 will have to register for counselling for MBBS seats between July 5 and 6. Officials of the KEA held a meeting on Monday and are likely to announce the schedule in two days.

Students who exercised 'choice 2' in the first round of CET counselling but wish to participate in NEET counselling may opt for 'choice 2' again in the second round.

By doing so, they will be able to hold on to their engineering seat until they know the results of the counselling for medical seats. The students will have to pay the fee when exercising 'choice 2' in the second round. If they get a medical seat before the third round of engineering counselling, the fee will be transferred to the allotted college.

