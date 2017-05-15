Centres sanctions Rs 1,083 crore to EPS government, OPS camp fumes

Has favour changed from Panneerselvam to Edappadi Palanisamy?

Panneerselvam camp was considered close to the BJP up until now. Panneerselvam's frequent visits to Delhi, the backdoor support he received after his rebellion against Sasikala Natarajan made it clear that his camp was being backed by the centre. The scenario has however changed. Over the last few weeks, Edappadi Palanisamy had been making efforts to please the BJP. First, he asked his cabinet colleagues to not criticise the Prime Minister in public. Then, his government asked for success stories of Prime Minister's flagship programmes to be highlighted and reported. The Edappadi Palanisamy camp cosying up to the centre has made the Panneerselvam camp, which was so far understood to be the beneficiary, fume.