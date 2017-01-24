Centre withdraws Jallikattu notification

The Union government on Tuesday decided that it would withdraw the January 7, 2016 notification which exempted bulls for Jallikattu and Rekhla race. This effectively would end the ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court on the Jallikattu issue.

The Centre's notification had allowed the conduct of Jallikattu. This was challenged following the court had stayed the notification. The court after hearing arguments at length had reserved orders on the matter.

With the Centre now deciding to withdraw the notification the matter becomes infructuous. The Centre took the decision to withdraw the notification after Tamil Nadu passed a bill allowing Jallikattu in the state. Before the bill was passed, an ordinance had been promulgated to allow the conduct of Jallikattu in the state.

OneIndia News