Centre wants states to introduce changes in labour reforms: Reports

The Labour Ministry of India is planning to conduct extensive regional conferences in states to bring about workforce reforms in the country as the National Democratic Alliance government does not enjoy the majority needed in the Rajya Sabha to get crucial and controversial legislation passed in Parliament.

The labour ministry is betting on states to bring about workforce reforms after regional conferences across the country with labour ministers, labour secretaries and labour commissioners of the states, reports Economic Times. A high-level labour ministry team from the Centre, often chaired by the labour minister himself, will highlight the important role that states can play in changing the labour laws and the accompanying benefits.

In fact, labour is in the concurrent list, thus it gives states the option to change archaic labour laws that in no case supersede the amendment to the central legislation, if any.

"The onus is more on states and it is time that the state governments distance themselves from politics and mould their approach towards friendly labour laws," labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya told ET.

As per the report, the Centre has been using the Niti Aayog to reach out to states on key issues related to agriculture, especially land leasing.

"Personally, I think we can get this done through the states. We are now encouraging other states to take the Gujarat approach and at least bring in flexible labour laws in the special economic zones," he said. NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya had told ET. "If we have three, four good states doing this, the competitive pressure builds up."

OneIndia News