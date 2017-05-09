Centre showing carelessness on Mallya case: Yechury

New Delhi, May 9: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday blamed the Central government for not taking necessary measures to get extradition order.

The statement came after apex court held liquor baron Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt and asked him to appear before the court on July 10.

"The question is if you want to bring Mallya back to India, you are required to have an extradition treaty in order. Our relations with the British Government are excellent. I don't know why this is happening. The government is not taking a necessary step, that's why we are not getting the extradition order," CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury told ANI.

He said that the Indian government is just in talks but no action has been taken yet.

He alleged that why the government is failing to get extradition order from the British government which is very friendly with India.

Earlier in the day, the top court had convicted Mallya for contempt of court. The court ordered that Mallya is present before it on July 10. The conviction was ordered in connection with a loan default case.

The consortium of banks had filed a case in the SC seeking a directive to Mallya to repay the loan amount of Rs 8,600 crore. They had also said that he be directed to be brought down to India and pay the loan amount.

Mallya however despite being ordered to be present before the court failed to do so. The court had given him several dates to be present. However after he failed to appear before the court, the SC held him in contempt.

Mallya is already facing proceedings in the UK in connection with an extradition case. He was arrested briefly last month and then granted bail.

OneIndia News