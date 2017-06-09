'Centre's cattle trade law is unfair, unconstitutional' Siddaramaiah writes to PM

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Friday deemed centre's new notification on cattle trade 'unfair', 'unnecessary' and 'unconstitutional'. In a two-page letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddarmaiah said that the centre should have consulted with state governments before banning the sale of cattle for slaughter.

"The said rules are not in accordance with Article 249 and 250 of the Constitution as the Government of India has interfered with a subject in the state list without the consent of the State Government," the Karnataka Chief Minister said in his letter urging the government to rethink the rules. Siddaramaiah pointed out that meat was consumed by people of all faiths and not just minorities or Dalits. "The said rules of the Government of India bring unfair and unnecessary dietary restrictions," Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister's letter comes a day after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the centre's rules for cattle trade. "The rules also indirectly prohibit the sale of animals outside the State which is against the Constitution (Articles 301 and 302) that allow free trade," he added. "The rules will also impact livelihoods of lakhs of farmers and people in the leather and meat industry, in turn, affecting the country's economy," he added.

OneIndia News