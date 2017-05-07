The Centre is now considering to lower the income tax for single women and also to provide free basic health check up for women. And those who are pregnant will receive cashless medical service.

A Sushma Swaraj-led group of ministers, which is in charge of firming up the national policy for women has come up with this new suggestion. Since the single women category have outnumbered between 2001 and 2011, the policy will ensure that there is low income tax rate.

Tax exemption on menstrual hygiene products Along with this, there is tax exemption on all menstrual hygiene products to ensure easy and affordable accessibility of these products. Also the survivors of gender-based violence will be provided free medical and legal support, counselling and shelter. Cashless service for pregnant women The policy further proposes a health card that takes care of check-ups for anaemia and cancers, a cashless service for pregnant women and a comprehensive health insurance for critical ailments. Registration fee waiver for girls In a bid to encourage girls to appear in the competitive or entrance exams conducted by government agencies, girl candidates will be provided with complete registration fee waiver. Living facilities for elderly women, especially widows Once the Cabinet approves the policy, it will also highlight that the sterilisation programme cannot be primarily targeted towards women but also actively include men. The policy will also give priority to the government assisted living facilities for elderly women, especially widows. Issues related to NRI women Furthermore, the policy also looks at the role and issues related to NRI women. It will also take up issues such as NRI women affected by matrimony related disputes.

OneIndia News