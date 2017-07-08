Centre in collusion with external hands, says CM Mamata Banerjee

In an unprecedented attack on the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for colluding with 'foreign hands' to disturb peace in border areas of the state.

Communal violence in Basirhat and agitation in hill city Darjeeling for separate Gorkhaland have posed law and order challenges to the incumbent Trinamool Congress government.

We will ask for judicial inquiry into incidents at #Baduria and #Basirhat : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee pic.twitter.com/JfV8owkXYZ — ANI (@ANI_news) July 8, 2017

'Centre has a non-cooperative attitude, border areas are being disturbed with foreign hands having good relations with BJP,' said Mamata. Speaking to media she assured judicial 'inquiry into Beduria and Basirhat communal violence in North 24 Paraganas district'.

She appealed Gorkhas not to choose violence for their cause and urged them to make peace instead. 'Negotiations are part of a democratic system but let peace be restored first,' she said.

