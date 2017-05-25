Centre hits back at Omar, accuses him of dual standards

The Union Government on Thursday lashed out at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah for calling Army's court of inquiry against Major Gogoi as a 'farce'. Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, in an apparent reference the National Conference, said certain parties swear by India when in power, but question the status of Kashmir when 'shunted out of power'.

Omar had earlier tweeted on the incident of Major Leetul Gogoi using a man as human shield to save security forces from stone pelters.

"In future pls don't bother with the farce of a military court of inquiry. Clearly the only court that matters is the court of public opinion (sic)," Omar had tweeted.

Speking to news agency ANI, Singh said, "These are the same people, who if you make Chief Minister tomorrow, will start swearing by India, by Kashmir as part of India.... But, the moment they are shunted out of power, they lose their equanimity and start questioning the status of Kashmir."

He also lauded Major Gogoi for his presence of mind as his decision saved lives.

On Wednesday, Omar's National Conference staged protests over the move while calling chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's silence over the issue.

In another tweet, Omar said, "And international conventions like the Geneva/Vienna ones only count when India can accuse others of violations. Do as we say not as we do."

A Kashmiri youth, Farooq Ahmad Dar, was tied to the bonnet of a moving jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam on 9 April, to avoid stone pelting on the armed forces.

OneIndia News