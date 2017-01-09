Centre gives nod to set up mega food park in Mandsaur

Bhopal, Jan 9: The Union government has accorded approval to establish a mega food park in Daloda tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district.

"Ministry for Food Processing Industry of the Union government has given the approval to establish mega food parks in seven states of the country, including Madhya Pradesh," a Public Relations department official said here today.

"This is an important achievement which will render support in achieving the aim of doubling the income of farmers," he said, adding that around Rs 500 crore will be invested in the food park.

"The work to set up the mega food park will be carried out by Chetak Enterprises Company Limited. Several big companies like Dabur, Zandu Pharmaceuticals and Patanjali are likely to be linked to this project," he informed.

Besides the farmers of Malwa region, those from Rajasthan's districts situated adjoining the border of Madhya Pradesh will also be benefited by the project. Besides traditional crops, various horticulture products, spices and medicinal crops are cultivated on a large scale in Mandsaur district, he said.

"Also, the floriculture is being undertaken here on a large scale. The entire region will become industrially developed and employment opportunities will be generated after the establishment of the mega food park," he added.

PTI