Centre downgrades security cover of 15 Congress leaders

The government decided to downgrade the security of 42 politicians which includes 15 Congress leaders. The decision was taken following a recent security assessment conducted by the Ministry for Home Affairs.

A K Antony, the former defence minister of India enjoyed Y-Plus security. Now his security has been downgraded to Y. The others to be downgraded to the Y Category are Ajay Maken, Shashi Tharoor and former MP Vijay Inder Singh. The vice-president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, has been put under R&AW security as he has declined security.

Following an internal assessment the decision to downgrade the security of Rajeev Shukla from Y Plus to X was also taken. The security of 8 persons including Congress leaders, Girija Vyas R P N Singh and Priya Ranjan Das Munshi was also downgraded to X.

The security of the BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini, was downgraded to X category. The CISF cover of X category was withdrawn of former Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh and suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra.

The Y-plus category of two Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Kumar Adhikari and Suvendu Adhikari is also set to be withdrawn. The security cover given to S K Sikka, the scientific consultant, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and P C Halder, former Director of IB has been withdrawn. The Centre has downgraded the Y-category security cover for the former editor of Anand Bazar Patrika, Aveek Sarkar to X category.

OneIndia News