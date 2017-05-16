"Centre as cold as a block of ice on security issues," Shiv Sena slams BJP

In the editorial section on its mouthpiece Saamna, the Shiv Sena slammed Narendra Modi government for failure on concerns of security. In an article in Saamna, Shiv Sena said that the 'Centre's response to security in the country was "as cold as a block of ice" and this gave Islamabad the courage to carry out attacks along the border'.

Shiv Sena is proving to be an ally that is not kind to the BJP and pulled up the government's attitude towards 26 Pakistanis going missing from Mumbai. Shiv Sena slammed the government for not doing enough over the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The party accused the centre of being a failure not only on India's borders but also in matters of internal security.

"The missing Pakistani nationals were issued visas by our security agencies. They ought to have thorough data on the Pakistani nationals' stay and their movements in Mumbai. This clearly shows that India lacks proper intelligence on matters of internal security as well. Hizbul, al-Qaida and the ISIS agents are supposed to clear the decks (to foment terrorism) in India and the missing' Pakistani nationals are part of the entire game," the article said.

Invoking the Kulbhushan Jadhav row, Saamna said, "The Centre's response to the Kulbhushan Jadhav episode has been shockingly lukewarm. Islamabad is not willing to pay heed to the International Court on the Jadhav issue as we are not resolute enough while pursuing the case." The article called BJP's stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism lenient in comparison to the Congress' regime.

