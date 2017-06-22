Center's bureaucratic re-jig, Gauba to be new Home Secretary

New Delhi, June 22: The Center on Wednesday undertook a significant bureaucratic reshuffle involving appointment of secretaries in 16 ministries. Among these were Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gauba's appointment as the home secretary and World Bank Executive Director Subhash C Garg's appointment as the economic affairs secretary. Twenty seven IAS officers were also transffered.

As per the re jig, Additional Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra will now take over as the urban development secretary. Ajay Mittal, who was the information and broadcasting secretary, will serve as the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training.The DoPT post was held by BP Sharma, who retires at the end of June.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney will replace Aruna Sundararajan as secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, while she has been made the Telecom secretary.

Rajiv Gauba, a 1982-batch Jharkhand cadre officer, has been appointed as officer on special duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and will take over as home secretary on August 30 after Rajiv Mehrishi completes his tenure. Till then, Gauba will serve as an Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry.

NK Sinha, secretary of culture ministry, will be the I&B secretary. The current I&B secretary Ajay Mittal will take over as the secretary, Department of Personnel & Training.

Oneindia News