Center may stop funds if names of central schemes changed

Midnapore, June 29: The Center might stop funds to West Bengal for the implementation of some central government schemes if it was found that names of those schemes were changed, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav has said.

"We have received complaints about West Bengal government changing the names of some central schemes. We are looking into the complaints. If it was found to be true, the Center will think in terms of stopping funds to the state for implementation of the central schemes", he added. The minister was here on a private visit to attend a family function.

Yadav had also visited a Swachh Bharat project at Salboni in the same district.

PTI