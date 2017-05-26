Celebrating Modi's 3-years in power, Mangaluru auto driver offers Re 1 ride

With Modi mania gripping the nation on the third anniversary of the NDA government, an autorickshaw driver in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has offered ride at Re 1 to mark the occasion.

Beginning Friday, 44-year-old S Satish Prabhu will charge Re 1 for a ride in his autorickshaw for upto five kilometers. He would continue doing so for the next four days to express his admiration for Modi.

He has put a poster announcing this scheme behind his auto.

Prabhu told TOI that he had reduced autofare even when Narendra Modi ahd become the Prime Minister in 2014.

BJP state general secretary C T Ravi reportedly said that Prabhu's initiative shows that Modi's popularity trancends all classes of people.

Modi-led government completes three-years in office on Friday. Most of the government's initiatives have been lauded across the globe while some have been met with criticism.

OneIndia News