Ceasefire violation by Pakistan: One civilian dead, 5 injured in Arnia, J&K

One civilian died and 5 were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector on Sunday.

The unprovoked by the Pakistani troops began during the wee hours of Sunday morning. Initially, the 6 injured were rushed to a government hospital in Jammu where one of them succumbed to his injuries. As per latest reports, the firing has now stopped.

On Friday, one jawan was martyred in Pakistan firing at the Arnia sector. While Indian forces retaliated, one jawan of the Border Security Force sustained severe injuries. He however succumbed to injuries. The jawan was identified as Brijendra Bahadur. One civilian too was injured in the incident.

On Thursday, five persons, including two BSF jawans, were injured in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops in violation of ceasefire along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian army too gave a befitting response.

Pakistan has been resorting to cease fire violations. Intelligence Bureau officials have warned there would be more such instances as the winter sets in. Most of these incidents take place to provide cover fire to terrorists so that they could infiltrate into the Valley.

OneIndia News