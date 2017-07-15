An Indian Army soldier was killed in the unprovoked firing by the Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector on Saturday.

According to reports, the martyred soldier, Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer, was a native of Poonch, J&K.

Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer was severely injured in the fire exchange earlier. He later died of his injuries. The 35-year-old soldier is survived by his wife Wasim Akhtar.

Pakistani troops have been shelling along the Line of Control in Rajouri's Manjakote.

Earlier in the day, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Satora area of Tral

A senior police officer said the bodies of the terrorists were yet to be recovered and that the exchange of fire continued.

