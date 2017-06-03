Ceasefire violation by Pak, India hits back at J&K's Poonch

A ceasefire violation has been reported by Pakistan at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. Small arms, automatics , 82 mm and 120 mm mortars were fired by Pakistan troops at around 11 pm on Friday.

The Indian Armed forces are retaliating to the firing by Pakistan. Indian security officials suspect that the unprovoked firing by Pakistan could be an attempt to aid infiltrations into the Valley.

Pakistan troops resort to such acts in a bid to provide cover fire when their terrorists infiltrate into the Valley. Several such incidents have been reported in the recent past.

It may be recalled that the Intelligence Bureau had said that a key handler of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba Hanzia Anan had slipped into the Valley recently. He has been assigned with the task of guiding the Lashkar militants in the Valley to stage attacks.

OneIndia News