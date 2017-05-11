Ceasefire violation by Pak at Nowshera, one woman dead

There has been a ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the Nowshera sector. One woman was killed in the incident. The Indian Armed forces personnel have responded to the violation by Pakistan.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. Reports stated that there was heavy exchange of fire between the two sides. The firing by Pakistan was unprovoked. The Indian army have been retaliating, sources said, adding that there have been no casualty or damage on the Indian side.

It may be recalled that there was a similar incident at the same sector in April as well. Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling, besides automatics and small arms fire.

OneIndia News