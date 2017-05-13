Cease fire violation by Pak again at Nowshera, J&K

For the second time in three days a cease fire violation by Pakistan has been reported from the Nowshera sector. There have been no reports of casualties. The violation was reported from the Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this week a cease fire violation by Pakistan had taken place in the same area. One woman was killed in the incident. The Indian Armed forces personnel had responded to the violation by Pakistan. One person was also injured in the incident. Pakistan had used 120 mm mortars.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. Reports stated that there was heavy exchange of fire between the two sides. The firing by Pakistan was unprovoked.

It may be recalled that there was a similar incident at the same sector in April as well. Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling, besides using automatic and small arms fire.

OneIndia News