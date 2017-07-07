CCS University Result 2017 to be declared soon, how to check

The CCS University Result 2017 for B.Com, BA, M.Sc, MA and M.Com is expected to be declared soon. Chaudhary Charan Singh University is also known as Meerut University is all set to announce CCSU Result 2017 for PostGrduate and Undergraduate Programmes for the academic year 2017. The results will be available on the official website.

The candidates who appeared in CCS University Semester Exam 2017 will be able to check their results of MA, BA, M.Com, B.Com, M.Sc, B.Sc and various other programmes.

The Official page of the university states that it has successfully declared the mark sheets of many exams which were recently organised by the Association. Mostly scorecards are declared for 1st Sem, 3rd, and 5th Sem. The results once declared can be checked at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

How to check CCS University Result 2017:

Log on to ccsuniversity.ac.in

Open the result page

Fill your roll number and details

Submit

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News