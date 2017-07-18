CCS University BA Private II year result 2017 declared, how to check

The CCS University BA Private II year result 2017 has been declared. Chaudhary Charan Singh University has 252 Professional Institutions, 109 Colleges and 1 Constituent College under it. The results are available on the official website.

There are thousands of candidates who opt for various UG and PG courses from the CCS university. The results are available at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

How to Check CCS University B.A Private II Year Result 2017?

Go to ccsuniversity.ac.in

Click on Results

Select Course - BA (Private)

Select Year/Semester

Enter Roll Number

Submit

Take a printout

OneIndia News