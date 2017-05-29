CBSE UGC NET Results 2017 to be declared today, how to check

The CBSE UGC NET Results 2017 will be declared today. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the results of National Eligibility Test (NET) 2017 on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the same can be checked on the official website.

The candidates can check the same at cbsenet.nic.in. The board has not yet revealed the exact time when the results will be declared. Students can come back here for updates.

UGC (University Grants Commission) is a statutory organisation established by the union government in 1956. Its main objective is to provide recognition to the Indian universities and provide funds to such recognised universities and colleges.

How to check CBSE UGC NET Results 2017:

Go to official website, cbsenet.nic.in

Click on the link, Results of UGC NET JAN 2017

Enter required details

Results will be displayed

Take a printout

OneIndia News