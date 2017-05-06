CBSE UGC NET 2017 results on May 10

After a three month delay the CBSE UGC NET 2017 results are expected to be out in the second week of May. The results are likely to be announced on May 10. The results will be available on the official website cbsenet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Test 2017 was conducted by the CBSE on behalf of the University Grants Commission on January 22. After a three month delay the results would be announced most likely on May 10. The examination was held to determine the eligibility for posts such as Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship across the country.

It may be recalled that on May 2 the answer keys and OMR sheets of CBSE UGC NET exam held in January were released on the board's official website. On or before May 8 all candidates can challenge the recorded responses if they differ from the ones they had marked on the OMR. A fee of Rs 1,000 would have to be paid per question either through debit or credit card.

Established in 1956 the UGC's main objective is to provide recognition to the Indian universities. Its objective is also to provide funds to recognised universities and colleges. The CBSE now conducts this examination on behalf of the UGC for

the post of lecturer and for providing the JRF for Indian nationals

How to check the results?

On the official website cbsenet.nic.in

Enter the requisite details

Once the results are displayed download the same and print it

OneIndia News