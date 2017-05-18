CBSE says Delhi govt schools need to have full syllabus for Class 10 boards

Rejecting the AAP government's demand, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday has decided that students of Delhi government schools will have to write the compulsory Class 10 board examinations based on the complete syllabus.

Earlier, the AAP government had demanded that students should be judged on half the syllabus on the semester exam format. However, the CBSE board had written to the Delhi government that the norms cannot be changed only for one state.

After widespread criticism of the earlier system of optional tests and automatic promotion, the CBSE had made it clear that the Class 10 exams will be compulsory for academic session 2017 to 2018 .

However, the board officials said a semester-based assessment couldn't be called a board examination because it has to be based on an annual syllabus.

More than 15 lakh students study in over 1,000 Delhi government schools.

OneIndia News