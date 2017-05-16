CBSE Results 2017 to be declared between May 24 and 27

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE 2017 are likely to be declared between May 24 and 27 according to sources. The board intends to declare the results on time so that the admissions to the collages and universities are not delayed.

The most likely date for the CBSE Class 12 results 2017 will be May 25. The CBSE is doing its best to ensure that the students do not face any hardships. The board says that even if the results are not declared on May 25, it would not be delayed beyond May 27.

Grace marks:

The marksheets will display grace marks awarded to students, if there are any.

10,98,891 students registered for the Class 12 board examinations, which was delayed by over a week due assembly elections 2017 to the five states. More than 18,000 schools are affiliated to the CBSE.

Despite the exams being postponed to March 9, the CBSE had said that the results would be declared on time. The exams usually begin on March 1 and results are declared by the third week of May.

OneIndia News