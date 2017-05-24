CBSE Results 2017: Rules can't change after game has begun, Delhi HC on moderation policy

The Delhi High Court has said that the CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 will be declared without the moderation policy being scrapped. This comes as a major relief to at least 11 lakh students of the the Class 12 and 9 lakh students of Class 10. The court observed that the rules cannot change after the game has begun.

The court directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to implement its moderation policy, which allows the provision of grace marks to students for difficult questions, for the time being.

The decision to scrap the moderation policy was taken in April. It was decided that the decision would be implemented with immediate effect. Students were taken aback as they had already written their examinations. There was also this fear that their percentages would dip in the wake of this decision being implemented.

A bench of acting chief justice Gita Mittal and justice Pratibha M Singh directed the CBSE to continue with the moderation policy that was in place when the examination forms were submitted last year.

Here are the crucial observations by the High Court:

A person taking the examination needs to be put on notice

Do it next year,

You cannot change the rules after the game has begun

The sudden implementation of such a decision would put students through considerable trauma.

Children have a right to know what you are doing.

Probably they are under more stress.

Don't instill insecurity.

The CBSE also seemed to have ignored the fact that foreign varsities had offered conditions to many Indian students on the basis of the current evaluation policy.

Students might also face grave and irreparable financial loss.

It might also completely change the course of academic future of students, especially those of Delhi.

The bench said that the students who have been involved in such scenarios could have taken loans and might cause massive financial losses.

It would be a "tragedy" if students lost out on seats in foreign varsities due to the CBSE's change of policy.

