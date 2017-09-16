Pradyuman murder case: CBSE report says his death could have been averted

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent a showcase notice for de-affiliation notice to the Ryan International School's Bhondsi branch, where a 7-year-old student was found murdered last week and asked why its affiliation should not be withdrawn.

The two-member fact-finding committee, which submitted its report submitted on Friday held the school responsible for the child's death and said that it could have been avoided had the school been more cautious.

As first reported by The Indian Express on September 16, the panel in its report had flagged several violations of the Board's safety guidelines by the school. The panel had objected to bus drivers and conductors using the toilets meant for students. It also highlighted the breach in the school boundary wall (covered with barbed wires) which, the committee observed, is a threat to children's safety as anybody can enter the campus. The report flagged the insufficient number of CCTV cameras on school premises and also pointed out that most of the installed cameras don't work.

Based on the findings of the report CBSE has on Saturday morning served a de-affiliation notice to the school and given them 15 days time to explain why their affiliation should not be withdrawn as per CBSE by-law.

Seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International School on September 8.

OneIndia News