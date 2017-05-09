CBSE: Class 10, 12 results on June 2, May 24 at 12 pm

Moderation policy scrapped

To bring in clean marks, the Central Board of Secondary Education decided to scrap the moderation policy. This led to immense confusion among the lakhs of students nation-wide. The decision came in the wake of the students waiting for the results of the CBSE board exam results 2017.

In a nut-shell, this decision would mean that some students would be hit with a dip in percentage as no grace marks will be given for difficult questions. It was in the year 2016 that the CBSE had requested the Ministry for Human Resources Development to develop a consensus to completely removing the moderation marks policy.

It was said that the marks moderation policy always led to inflation of marks in the board exam results. It was argued that scrapping this was absolutely essential since there was an unnatural increase in the board exam results. Those students who had a tough examiner were affected by this more and those with a difficult set of question papers were also hampered. It also meant that the cut-off scores for the undergraduate course admission became higher.