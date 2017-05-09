CBSE: Class 10, 12 results on June 2, May 24 at 12 pm

It is official that the CBSE results for classes 12th and 10th will be declared on May 24 and June 2 respectively. The CBSE results will be announced at 12 pm on the above mentioned dates. The examinations had taken place in the month of March and April.
The latest declaration by the board states that the results for CBSE Class 10 will be announced on June 2. The board is expected to declare the results of the CBSE class 12 on May 24 by 12 pm. The examinations started late this year due to elections held in the five states.
How to check class 10 CBSE results on June 2
Go to the official website - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on Exam Results
Click on the Class 10th supplementary exam results
Enter roll number
CBSE UGC NET 2017 results
Meanwhile the CBSE UGC NET 2017 results are expected to be out in the second week of May. The results are likely to be announced on May 10. The results will be available on the official website cbsenet.nic.in.
The National Eligibility Test 2017 was conducted by the CBSE on behalf of the University Grants Commission on January 22. After a three month delay the results would be announced most likely on May 10. The examination was held to determine the eligibility for posts such as Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship across the country.
Moderation policy scrapped
To bring in clean marks, the Central Board of Secondary Education decided to scrap the moderation policy. This led to immense confusion among the lakhs of students nation-wide. The decision came in the wake of the students waiting for the results of the CBSE board exam results 2017.
In a nut-shell, this decision would mean that some students would be hit with a dip in percentage as no grace marks will be given for difficult questions. It was in the year 2016 that the CBSE had requested the Ministry for Human Resources Development to develop a consensus to completely removing the moderation marks policy.
It was said that the marks moderation policy always led to inflation of marks in the board exam results. It was argued that scrapping this was absolutely essential since there was an unnatural increase in the board exam results. Those students who had a tough examiner were affected by this more and those with a difficult set of question papers were also hampered. It also meant that the cut-off scores for the undergraduate course admission became higher.
OneIndia News