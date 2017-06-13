CBSE compartment exam 2017 starts from July, last date for EIOP candidates

The CBSE will hold examinations in July for the Class XII board students who were placed in compartments during this years examination process. For the Class X board students whose results were declared as EIOP (Eligible for Improvement Of Performance), examinations will be held in July by their respective schools.

On Monday the CBSE opened the registration of such students on Monday. The board has directed the principals of the schools to submit the list of such students.

The last date for submission of the list of such students along with prescribed fee for the examinations without any fine for delay is June 21. Students' list can be submitted by their respective schools with prescribed "late fee" till July 3, according to a notification issued by the CBSE on Monday.

Students who obtained Grade 'E1′ or 'E2′ in their Class X board examinations are declared as EIOP candidates, instead of pass or fail. They get only one chance to to improve their performance after the declaration of their results. In case such candidates fail to improve their performance in this examination, they will have to appear afresh in the board examinations next year with all subjects as private candidates through the CBSE affiliated schools.

"The online submission of the list of Class XII students placed in compartment and Improvement of Performance (Class X) for the examination scheduled to be held in July 2017 has been started. Only those Candidates whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for Examination to be held in July 2017," the board said.

Candidate of Class X board examination (school-based), 2017 whose results have been declared as EIOP due to them being absent in SA-2 (scholastic assessment) should approach to their schools to get registered for the score improvement examination, the notification also added.

OneIndia News