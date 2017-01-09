CBSE class X and XII exams to begin from Mar 9

New Delhi, Jan 9: CBSE class X and class XII exams will begin from March 9 in view of elections in five states- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The dates of the examination for both the classes have been released.

The CBSE had written to the Election Commission to keep in mind the dates of the examinations before announcing the poll dates. The exams for Class X will continue till April 10 whereas exams for Class XII will continue till April 29.

The Board in a statement said that it had given careful consideration to the situation before postponing the exams by a week which will now allow the students to get more time for the preparation and ensure uninterrupted sequence of examinations.

The CBSE also said it has made all possible efforts to maintain reasonable time gap between the major papers and ensure that the students appearing for Joint Engineering Exam and upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test complete the CBSE examinations ahead of these entrance exams.

