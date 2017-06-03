CBSE Class X results: Pass percentage falls by over 5 per cent

New Delhi, Jun 3: The pass percentage of the CBSE Class X exam has fallen to 90.95 per cent from 96.21 per cent in 2016, registering a dip of over 5 per cent.

Region-wise pass percentage: Trivandrum- 99.85, Chennai- 99.62, Bhubaneswar- 92.15, Chandigarh- 94.34, Guwahati- 65.53 Delhi- 78.09, Patna- 95.50, Allahabad- 98.23, Dehradun- 97.27, Ajmer- 93.30

The Central Board of Secondary Education today declared results of Class X for five regions, including the national capital. The other four regions are Allahabad, Chennai, Dehradun and Trivandrum.

The results for other regions will be announced soon, a senior official said. Anxious students and parents had to wait for the results as the board's website crashed half an hour before the result was scheduled to be declared due to heavy traffic.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. On May 28, the board had declared the results for class XII which had seen a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.

PTI