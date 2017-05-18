CBSE Class 12 results 2017 will witness a dip in marks by 10 per cent

The average marks scored in the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 is expected to dip between 6 and 10 per cent. This is owing to the decision by the board not to moderate or standardise CBSE's terms for inflating marks. It may be recalled that the CBSE on April 24 had called for a meeting of school board and decided not to increase marks through moderation. In 2016 the pass percentage for CBSE was at an all time high of 83.05 per cent of which 80,000 students had secured 90 per cent and above.

Due to this decision there is expected to be a marginal dip in the overall pass percentage. It would be witnessed across all board. The average drop is expected to be anything between 6 and 10 per cent and would be different for different subjects. The dip is marks is expected to be both aggregate and subject wise.

In the past the CBSE has been inflating marks. In 2016, the CBSE had given at least 16 marks in the Class 12 mathematics exam in the all India set of papers and 15 marks in Delhi set during the process of standardisation. Marks had been standardised by nearly 10 per cent in nine subjects. This inflated the marks by 16.

CBSE CLass 12 results 2017 likely on May 24:

The CBSE Class 12 results 2017 is expected to be declared on May 24. At the time the results are announced an estimated 10 lakh students are expected to check the same.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the results with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The results can be accessed on results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 12 results 2017

Visit results.nic.in , cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

, or Click on the link CBSE Class 12th results 2017

You'll be directed to a new page

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details and click on submit

Your marks will be displayed

Print your results

OneIndia News