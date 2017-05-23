CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 to be declared on May 24 or 25, check here

The CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 will most likely be released either on May 24 or 25. Over 10,98,891 students appeared for the class 12 exams at various test centres across the state.

Once the results are declared the same can be checked on the official website, cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 are expected to be released in the first week of June.

The Board said in a statement that the results will be declared on time. "The annual exam result will be declared on time as the board has adopted several IT initiatives which will aid in faster result processing," the statement read.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2017

Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in

Click the relevant link

Enter roll number

Press submit

Results will be displayed

Download Results

Take a print out

Other sites where results can be seen:

Results can also be accessed on telephone numbers of NIC and MTNL

OneIndia News