CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 may be declared only next week due to moderation policy

The CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 is unlikely to be declared today. Some reports suggest that it may take another week to be declared owing to the marks moderation policy. The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday told the CBSE not to ahead with the scrapping of the marks moderation policy.

Sources in the CBSE say that the decision of the Delhi High Court has delayed the results. A majority of the evaluation work and processing of Result data was done excluding the moderation policy marks. However, now post the order of the Delhi High Court, the CBSE Board would have to adjust the final marks for CBSE 12th Results 2017 again, sources also say.

Over 10,98,891 students appeared for the class 12 exams at various test centres across the state.

Once the results are declared the same can be checked on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2017

Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in

Click the relevant link

Enter roll number

Press submit

Results will be displayed

Download Results

Take a print out

Other sites where results can be seen:

results.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

Results can also be accessed on telephone numbers of NIC and MTNL

OneIndia News