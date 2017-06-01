CBSE Class 12 results 2017: June 5 last date to apply for verification

The CBSE Class 12 results 2017 were recently declared. The students who took the examination can apply for verification of their marks online until June 5. The board had declared the results on Sunday.

Starting Wednesday the board started receiving applications from students. "The request for verification can be submitted only online from the website of the CBSE along with a fee of Rs 500 per subject. The request will only be accepted once. Another chance will not be given," the notification stated.

The result of the verification will be uploaded on the CBSE website. "In case of a mistake (or change in marks), a formal letter will also be sent to the applicant by speed post through the regional office of the CBSE concerned," the notification also said.

OneIndia News