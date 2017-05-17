CBSE Class 12 results 2017: How to check on websites and phone on May 24

The CBSE Class 12 results 2017 is expected to be declared on May 24. At the time the results are announced an estimated 10 lakh students are expected to check the same. In case there is a heavy load on the websites other options too must be kept open.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the results with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The results can be accessed on results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Students can also call on the telephone numbers of NIC and MTNL through which results can be accessed through IVRS. These are the National Informatics Centre: 011 - 24300699 and the MTNL: 011 -28127030.

How to check CBSE Class 12 results 2017

Visit results.nic.in , cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

, or Click on the link CBSE Class 12th results 2017

You'll be directed to a new page

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details and click on submit

Your marks will be displayed

Print your results

OneIndia News