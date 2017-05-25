CBSE Class 12 Results 2017: Further delay as board to challenge order on moderation policy

An announcement on the CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 is expected to be delayed further as the board is thinking of challenging the Delhi High Court verdict on moderation policy before the Supreme Court of India. The Delhi High Court had said that the CBSE results should be declared without the moderation policy being scrapped.

The board has decided to move the SC over the Delhi HC verdict. Only once the outcome in the SC is known will the results be announced. The board which usually declares the results between May 25 and 27 had said that the same will not be delayed. However the board has not given any indiction on how the results will be declared on time. At a meeting on Wednesday it was decided by the Board and the HRD ministry that a legal opinion would be sought on the issue.

The CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 will however be subject to the verdict of the SC. The board is likely to press for an early hearing on the matter. We need some clarity on the issue, board officials say and hence the SC is being moved.

Why the delay? The board had initially decided to declare the results between May 25 and 27. However the Delhi High Court after hearing a petition said that the moderation policy this year should not be scrapped. A majority of the evaluation work and processing of Result data was done excluding the moderation policy marks. However, post the order of the Delhi High Court, the CBSE Board would have to adjust the final marks. Over 10,98,891 students appeared for the class 12 exams at various test centres across the state. What Delhi HC had said? The High Court had said that the results should be declared without the moderation policy being scrapped. The court had said that a person taking the examination needs to be put on notice. It further observed that the rules cannot change once the game has begun. The sudden implementation of such a decision would put students through considerable trauma and children have a right to know what you are doing, the court said. Further it also said that the CBSE also seemed to have ignored the fact that foreign varsities had offered conditions to many Indian students on the basis of the current evaluation policy. What the HRD minister said Grace marks will continue to be given by the CBSE, but spiking of marks beyond that will not be allowed, Union Human Resource Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. The HRD minister said that the CBSE may choose to scrap the policy from next year. It is wrong on part of the school boards to inflate marks awarding of grace marks has logic but hiking of marks has no logic, he also said. How to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 once declared Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in

Click the relevant link

Enter roll number

Press submit

Results will be displayed

Download Results

Take a print out Other sites where results can be seen results.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

Results can also be accessed on telephone numbers of NIC and MTNL

