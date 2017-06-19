CBSE Class 12 results 2017: Fate of 10,98,420 students hangs in balance, clarification soon

The CBSE Class 12 results 2017 were declared and it has been nothing but a mess. There has been an unprecedented number of students applying for re verification of their papers. It began with students complaining of low marks. After it was rectified, there was an incredible increase in the margin. The CBSE is likely to issue a clarification soon on the matter.

For instance one student scored 68 and after re-verification she scored 95. In another case the marks doubled from 42 to 90.

News 18 while quoting former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly said that the Board could have saved itself the embarrassment if the "traditional or old system was followed". "We have our old and traditional system called Outlier system to keep such embarrassment at bay," he said.

He also said that under the Outlier system, which had been in use for 20 years, if a student had scored high marks in four or five subjects but considerably less in one or two others, it meant there was something extraordinarily wrong, thus alerting those concerned. Similarly, if a student had low marks in four or five subjects but high marks in the remaining ones, it means those copies needed to be checked again.

This case clearly shows that the CBSE has not done justification in declaring the results. It clearly shows that the results were declared under pressure from the higher authorities.

Recently, many students across India who appeared for board examination under CBSE were seen disappointed with their marks. A TOI report stated that Sonali, a Delhi student, was horrified to learn, that she had scored a mere 68 in mathematics in her Class 12 board examination. Another student, Samiksha Sharma, who wanted admission in Delhi University College was shocked to know that she scored just 42 marks in mathematics.

After that the duo applied for verification (re-totalling of marks) at CBSE.

Most of the errors were reported in the Mathematics and Economic papers. For the first time ever the number of applications for verification of marks has been huge when compared to previous years. Out of the total candidates, 10, 98,420 candidates gave class 12 examination at 3,503 centres across the country.

This comes in the wake of a recent Delhi High Court observation that the CBSE should not have done away with its re-evaluation policy. You (CBSE) should not have done that. You too make mistakes," Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

OneIndia News